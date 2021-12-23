Advertisement

Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays

Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parents with children younger than 5 will have to keep waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Last week, vaccine maker Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old.

The company said adding the two doses didn’t elicit the same kind of robust immune response as it did in children 5 and older.

They are now adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.

Pfizer said it plans to submit data in the first part of 2022, which means it won’t be available until the second quarter of 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Truck on bridge being towed.
Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge
Handmade Knife
Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/23/21
Parkersburg High School
Parkersburg High School Choir Performance, 12/23/21
Parkersburg South
Parkersburg South Choir Performance, 12/23/21
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/23/21
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/23/21