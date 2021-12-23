Advertisement

Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash

By Blake Holland and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a young couple that was killed in a car crash, leaving behind a 2-month-old.

“Right now, I say we’re just pretty much in shock,” Eastside Baptist Church pastor Raymond Walker told KLTV.

Hunter Wilkes was the associate pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Texas.

He and his wife, Alexis “Lexi,” were killed in a car crash Sunday morning. The couple’s newborn survived the collision with only a small bruise on his leg.

Walker was notified of the accident just after Sunday services.

“They weren’t here for Sunday school,” Walker said. “The older I get the less I remember, so I wasn’t sure if Hunter had maybe told me they were going to be with his parents or something else that day. And I thought, ‘well, you know, I’ll just go ahead and stay in the class.’”

Walker and his wife went to UT Health East Texas in Carthage to take care of the baby until family members could arrive.

He said Wilkes had been with the church for about a year and half, explaining he came from a family of preachers and was attending seminary in Louisiana.

“I’ve been in the ministry for 31 years…Whenever Hunter and Lexi came, they brought a lot of zeal, and it’s helped me a lot to try to be more positive,” Walker said, adding the couple has been a blessing.

Walker said he and the church find peace in knowing the Wilkes are with the Lord and they will see them again one day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Handmade Knife
Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”
Truck on bridge being towed.
Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/23/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/23/21
Parkersburg High School
Parkersburg High School Choir Performance, 12/23/21
Parkersburg South
Parkersburg South Choir Performance, 12/23/21
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/23/21