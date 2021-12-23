Advertisement

UPDATE: Over $40 million FedEx Ground distribution center planned for Parkersburg

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/23/2021 8:07 P.M.

FedEx released this statement to WTAP about its new distribution center in Parkersburg.

“FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new 250,000 square-foot distribution center on Bosley Industrial Park Drive in Parkersburg that is expected to be operational in 2022. The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” said Shannon Davis, Communications Advisor for FedEx.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Construction is scheduled to begin next Monday on a 250,000 square foot distribution center near Walmart, Lowes and Kohl’s, off West Virginia Route 14.

The general consultant for the Bosley Company confirmed to WTAP Thursday afternoon developers closed Wednesday on a 55-acre site in South Parkersburg for the project.

The complex, which consultant Larry Headlee said was “in the neighborhood” of $42 million, will be located behind Walmart near the Old Dominion Truck terminal on Bosley Industrial Drive.

Headlee would not disclose the name of the company which will operate the center. He did, however, tell us it is not a well-known retailer who was rumored earlier this year to be considering a site in South Parkersburg for a similar project.

We will have more on this construction as details become available to us.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handmade Knife
Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”
Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Truck on bridge being towed.
Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs

Latest News

If you're in debt, you now have some extra time to budget.
Student loan freeze extended - how to use that extra time wisely
Commission won’t commit on money for MOV airport
$48 million will be put towards a nursing program aiming to bring more quality nurses to West...
Governor Justice announces how remaining CARES Act funds will be distributed
Mooney: Build Back Better won’t pass “as is”
Commissioner: W.Va. needs to do more to fund local health departments