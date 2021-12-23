UPDATE: Over $40 million FedEx Ground distribution center planned for Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/23/2021 8:07 P.M.

FedEx released this statement to WTAP about its new distribution center in Parkersburg.

“FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new 250,000 square-foot distribution center on Bosley Industrial Park Drive in Parkersburg that is expected to be operational in 2022. The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” said Shannon Davis, Communications Advisor for FedEx.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Construction is scheduled to begin next Monday on a 250,000 square foot distribution center near Walmart, Lowes and Kohl’s, off West Virginia Route 14.

The general consultant for the Bosley Company confirmed to WTAP Thursday afternoon developers closed Wednesday on a 55-acre site in South Parkersburg for the project.

The complex, which consultant Larry Headlee said was “in the neighborhood” of $42 million, will be located behind Walmart near the Old Dominion Truck terminal on Bosley Industrial Drive.

Headlee would not disclose the name of the company which will operate the center. He did, however, tell us it is not a well-known retailer who was rumored earlier this year to be considering a site in South Parkersburg for a similar project.

We will have more on this construction as details become available to us.

