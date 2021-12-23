WVa governor allocates remainder of federal pandemic funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced allocations for the state’s remaining balance from federal CARES Act funding.

West Virginia had until a Dec. 31 deadline to allocate the remaining $123 million.

On Tuesday, Justice announced a $48 million program to expand nursing education and recruitment.

On Thursday, the can governor said $22 million will be spent for a back-to-work initiative, while $10 million will go to the Department of Health and Human Resources to help first responders.

The governor is giving $15.2 million to state agencies to recover costs for frontline employees during the pandemic. In addition, $7.25 million will support food pantries and homeless shelters.

