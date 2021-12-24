Governor Justice announces how remaining CARES Act funds will be distributed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a press release, West Virginia has $122.8 million of funds from the CARES Act left to use. That money is being distributed as described below...

$48 million: a nursing program - The program aims to bring more quality nurses to the state. It recruits nurses from other states, amps up nursing programs across West Virginia, and creates more schools and institutions. Governor Justice says 1,700 nurses in West Virginia chose to not renew their license last year and 68% of those nurses pointed to burnout as the reason.

$22 million: Back-to-Work initiative - This initiative aims to bring more people into the workforce. An incentive will be offered for people who get a job and hold it for over 90 days.

$10 million: Emergency Management Crisis Fund - This fund aims to help first responders get resources.

$7.25 million: Food pantries and homeless shelters - $5,000 will be given to each of West Virginia’s 600 food banks and $1 million will go to the state’s two biggest food banks. $500,000 will go to West Virginia National Guard’s Rock Branch emergency food bank facility. $250,000 will be distributed to seven other organizations that help people find food, shelter, and medical care.

$6 million: Salvation Army Potomac Division

$500,000: Shepherd University research program - The new program aims to reduce harm from fatal diseases and will help with pain treatment in an effort to combat the opioid crisis.

$3 million: Remote work facilities - WVU will use these funds to expand these facilities across the state. Facilities will be public and equipped with free WiFi.

$1.5 million: West Virginia State Fairgrounds - Funds will help with Covid response at Greenbrier County’s mass vaccination location.

$2 million: West Virginia Game Changers - An educational preventative substance misuse initiative that connects West Virginia students with educators

$2.7 million West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources - Covid-related costs

$1.3 million: Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes

$3.3 million: Covid-related administrative costs