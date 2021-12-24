Governor Justice announces how remaining CARES Act funds will be distributed
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a press release, West Virginia has $122.8 million of funds from the CARES Act left to use. That money is being distributed as described below...
- $48 million: a nursing program - The program aims to bring more quality nurses to the state. It recruits nurses from other states, amps up nursing programs across West Virginia, and creates more schools and institutions.
- Governor Justice says 1,700 nurses in West Virginia chose to not renew their license last year and 68% of those nurses pointed to burnout as the reason.
- $22 million: Back-to-Work initiative - This initiative aims to bring more people into the workforce. An incentive will be offered for people who get a job and hold it for over 90 days.
- $10 million: Emergency Management Crisis Fund - This fund aims to help first responders get resources.
- $7.25 million: Food pantries and homeless shelters - $5,000 will be given to each of West Virginia’s 600 food banks and $1 million will go to the state’s two biggest food banks. $500,000 will go to West Virginia National Guard’s Rock Branch emergency food bank facility. $250,000 will be distributed to seven other organizations that help people find food, shelter, and medical care.
- $6 million: Salvation Army Potomac Division
- $500,000: Shepherd University research program - The new program aims to reduce harm from fatal diseases and will help with pain treatment in an effort to combat the opioid crisis.
- $3 million: Remote work facilities - WVU will use these funds to expand these facilities across the state. Facilities will be public and equipped with free WiFi.
- $1.5 million: West Virginia State Fairgrounds - Funds will help with Covid response at Greenbrier County’s mass vaccination location.
- $2 million: West Virginia Game Changers - An educational preventative substance misuse initiative that connects West Virginia students with educators
- $2.7 million West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources - Covid-related costs
- $1.3 million: Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
- $3.3 million: Covid-related administrative costs
- $15.2 million: for state agencies to recover Covid costs for frontline workers
