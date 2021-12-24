Local restaurant touched by act of kindness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the Mid-Ohio Valley. One local made sure an entire restaurant walked away with full stomachs and lighter hearts.

It was already a special day for Tina Hardman. Her son hadn’t been home since 2017 and they were having a send-off meal before he went back to Virginia. When Hardman went to pay for her meal, she was informed that someone had paid for everyone in the restaurant…and it was packed. Hardman was touched by the act of kindness. She says after all, this is what Christmas is all about.

“And it was a blessing because it doesn’t just - it’s not just a meal. It literally showed my kids the act of kindness too you know like ‘hey there’s still beautiful souls out there,’” she said, adding that “It’s actually one of the best presents I’ve had this whole year.”

When Hardman posted about her experience on Facebook, she was taken aback by the response she got. Other people joined the conversation, sharing acts of kindness they experienced in our area. One said everyone at a local McDonalds paid for the meal behind them. Another said someone paid for other people’s cars to go across the toll bridge.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.