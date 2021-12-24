Marietta Front Street businesses kept busy this holiday season

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Last minute shoppers kept Marietta Front Street busy Christmas Eve.

Shoppers weaved in and out of different stores, searching for that perfect last minute gift. Wit and Whimzy reports that shoppers were waiting outside their store before it even opened. And, based on the handful of shops we spoke to, they weren’t the only ones buzzing.

The owner of Penny Pinchers, a new shop on the block, says she was surprised by how busy it got. In fact, Schafer Leather’s owner said that Christmas business overall has been outstanding. Green Acres of Marietta piggy-backed off of that, reporting that, while they’re still missing some customers due to Covid, last minute Christmas business was definitely a little busier than last year.

And shoppers noticed too…

One said, “There is more traffic yes. It’s definitely a lot busier and it’s busier than I thought it would be on Christmas Eve.”

Wit and Whimzy’s owner went as far to say that this is the busiest Christmas week their shop has ever seen. She says it reflects a trend of people shopping more local.

