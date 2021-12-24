Advertisement

McKinley, Mooney discuss upcoming campaign for 2nd district congressional seat

Voters turnout for the 2021 General Election in Shawnee County.
Voters turnout for the 2021 General Election in Shawnee County.(WIBW)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we approach an election year, there will be one less congressional district in West Virginia.

When it approved a new district map in October-the result of 2020 Census figures showing a decline in population in the Mountain State-it put two incumbents in the second district. That means the area will be in a new second district.

The assignment of the congressional districts came just as the House of Representatives was voting on an infrastructure bill, that was severed from the more ambitious “Build Back Better” legislation.

Current First District Congressman David McKinley, a civil engineer, voted for it.

“Businesses are not going to locate here if they don’t have good roads and good water and broadband,” McKinley explained Monday, while defending the bill. “This is an advancement; I’m proud of what we’ve done.”

Current Second District Congressman Alex Mooney, voted against it.

“Five years ago, I voted for the transportation bill. It was paid for, and it what it was designed to be, which is roads and bridges.” Mooney said during a Zoom interview Thursday. “But a lot of this didn’t go to infrastructure; it went to other pet projects.”

The bill got some Republican votes in both houses while passing narrowly. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, also voted in favor.

McKinley says the first bill was not unlike proposals made unsuccessfully by then-presidents Obama and Trump.

The infrastructure bill is just part of a disagreement between the two congressmen over loyalty to the Republican party.

Mooney, who notes he has Donald Trump’s endorsement in next year’s election, takes aim at McKinley’s claim of bipartisanship.

“He votes with the Democrats a lot. I don’t call that independent,” Mooney said. “He’s enabling the Democratic agenda. You can call it what you want; he’s voting with (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi. I’m going to fight for what I believe West Virginia values are: conservative and pro-freedom.”

McKinley, a former delegate and state party chairman, disputes a common claim that he’s a RINO: “Republican in name only”.

: “My voting record is 92%, voting with Donald Trump,” he says. “It’s significantly better than my opponent. You use those kinds of terms when you want to divert attention away, and I think that’s what’s happening here.”

McKinley is entering his 12th year in Congress. Mooney will begin his 8th year in January.

There are others planning to run for the seat as well. Republicans Carol Braun, Michael Sisco and Alexander Weinstein have also indicated they will be candidate for the new Second District seat in the May 10th primary.

The filing period for the 2022 primary begins January 10th, and ends at midnight January 29th.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Over $40 million FedEx Ground distribution center planned for Parkersburg
Handmade Knife
Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”
This switch doesn't only impact cellphones.
The FCC announces plans to shut down 3G networks - what this means for you
a
Morgantown man arrested on sexual assault charge
Charlyn Ann Wagner Schmidt Obit
Obituary: Schmidt, Charlyn Ann Wagner

Latest News

Schafer Leather’s owner said that Christmas business overall has been outstanding.
Marietta Front Street businesses kept busy this holiday season
It's what Christmas is all about.
Local restaurant touched by act of kindness
Santa is seen on the NORAD tracker.
Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve
Sweetapple Farms brings back nativity scene
Sweetapple Farms brings back nativity scene