Obituary: Lauderman, Caroline “Lee”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Caroline “Lee” Lauderman, 69, of Belpre died December 22, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Lee was born August 21, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Myrle and Anna M. Burd Griffin.

Lee had worked for Family Development Headstart for 26 years with the last 12 years she being the director of the program in Parkersburg. She then worked as a cook for Pizza Hut. She was Baptist by faith.

Lee is survived by her sisters Evelyn Shartle of Medway, OH and Pamela Spence (Martin) of Parkersburg; sisters-in-law Mary Jo Griffin of Coolville, OH and Shirley Griffin of Las Vegas, NV and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Lauderman; brothers Myrle J., Gary and Robert Griffin; sisters JoAnn Breakfield and Beula Martin; sister-in-law Ann Griffin; brothers-in-law Edward Shartle and Chuck Breakfield.

Funeral services will be 1pm Thursday December 30, 2021 at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Chaplain Willie Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Torch Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-1pm on Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

