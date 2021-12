BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Preston Lee Tanner , 55, of Belpre passed away December 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home Monday the 27th from 6-8pm.

Services will be Tuesday, December 28th at 1pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.