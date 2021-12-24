Advertisement

Obituary: Thaxton, Seth Allen

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seth Allen Thaxton, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed on December 23, 2021 at Stone Rise Care Facility.  He was born December 26, 1939 in Charleston, WV a son of the late Seth Thomas and Mamie Haines Thaxton.

He retired from O’Ames as Industrial Engineer.  He was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #3, Scottish Rite and the VFW.  He enjoyed working on Gravely Tractors, farming and was an avid golfer.  He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany as an MP.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Patsy Landers Thaxton; three children, Angela (Al) Brooker of Orlando, FL, Jeff (Dee) Thaxton of Parkersburg, Jeanette (Dave Davis) Joy of Vienna, WV; five grandchildren, Robert (Kelly Coughenour) Woollard, Brennan (Rosey) Johnson, Shane Thaxton, Seth Thaxton, Ryan (Jonna McDonald) Taylor; two great grandchildren Kaiden Woollard, Leylah Johnson; seven step-grandchildren; many step-great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Fink of St. Albans, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; two sisters, Mary Dowling, Janet Crank; great grandson, Braxton Silas Johnson.

Private Services will be held by the family.

Donations may be made in Seth’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice care team for their support.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

