Obituary: Thaxton, Seth Allen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seth Allen Thaxton, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed on December 23, 2021 at Stone Rise Care Facility. He was born December 26, 1939 in Charleston, WV a son of the late Seth Thomas and Mamie Haines Thaxton.

He retired from O’Ames as Industrial Engineer. He was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #3, Scottish Rite and the VFW. He enjoyed working on Gravely Tractors, farming and was an avid golfer. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany as an MP.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Patsy Landers Thaxton; three children, Angela (Al) Brooker of Orlando, FL, Jeff (Dee) Thaxton of Parkersburg, Jeanette (Dave Davis) Joy of Vienna, WV; five grandchildren, Robert (Kelly Coughenour) Woollard, Brennan (Rosey) Johnson, Shane Thaxton, Seth Thaxton, Ryan (Jonna McDonald) Taylor; two great grandchildren Kaiden Woollard, Leylah Johnson; seven step-grandchildren; many step-great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Fink of St. Albans, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; two sisters, Mary Dowling, Janet Crank; great grandson, Braxton Silas Johnson.

Private Services will be held by the family.

Donations may be made in Seth’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice care team for their support.

