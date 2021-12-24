Advertisement

Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve

Santa is seen on the NORAD tracker.
Santa is seen on the NORAD tracker.(Source: NORAD/CNN)
By Associated Press and Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTAP) - Santa is coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him.

That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission. The North American Aerospace Defense Command allows families to track Santa’s progress in real-time using apps, social media, OnStar and other methods. Its Santa Tracker web page was visited millions of times even before Friday’s takeoff.

“It’s a very big responsibility to track Santa but like I said there are always volunteers and having done the intercepts with Santa myself, it’s such a magical thing to see him beside you when you’re flying your fighter aircraft and he dips out of sight and comes back and even when he leaves your zone he’ll say ho ho ho on that way out so it’s just like the storybook and it happens just like you think it would,” said General Brigadier William Radiff.

You can track Santa’s annual flight on the NORAD website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and the NORAD Tracks Santa mobile app.

Link to the map: https://www.noradsanta.org/en/map

