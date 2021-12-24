Sweetapple Farms brings back nativity scene

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Sweetapple Farms in Washington County holds its live nativity each year to celebrate the Christmas season.

The event was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Owner, Mona Barrett, says it’s something many in the area look forward to every year.

“And I can see by the people that attended tonight, they really did miss it. And it’s been wonderful,” says Barrett.

The event is a time for people both new and old to come out and not only watch the event, but even take part in it.

“So, this involves the whole area and many friends and many neighbors and many new people that have been always wanting to come out. And maybe since they couldn’t come last year, they came this year,” says Barrett. “So, it was fantastic.”

Some participants include the Barlow 4-H club, area churches and a few of the live goats.

The Pickrell family is one of those returning for their 17th year.

“When we started, it was really, there wasn’t a lot that was going on on Christmas Eve or a few days before Christmas,” says Eric Pickrell. “So, we wanted to start a tradition that really honored the spirit of Christmas to us. As we read John 3:16 for God’s soul of the world. We wanted to share that and smile and laugh with people and have really enjoyed coming out here with the Barrett’s farm and Sweetapple and sharing that tradition with as many in our community as we could.”

Pickrell says that he and his family say that they were excited to have this event back.

And to share the reason for the season.

“So psyched that it’s back,” says Pickrell. “But it’s kind of like the ‘Grinch Who Stole Christmas.’ And if you watch it, it’s not about the presents, it’s not about the trees, it’s about the spirit of Christmas.”

The nativity scene also collected donations for the Western Washington County Food Pantry.

And those that came out were also able to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus after the show.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.