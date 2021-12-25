Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from WTAP

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Everyone at WTAP wants to wish you a Merry Christmas.

Kaitlin Streator-Merry Christmas everybody. My name is Kaitlin Streator. Thank you so much for watching. I’ve enjoyed covering everything across the MOV and telling your stories this year, so from me to you all and Merry Christmas.

Hannah Stutler -Happy holidays and Merry Christmas Mid-Ohio Valley. I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season. I also want to give a shout-out and wish my family back home in Indiana a Merry Christmas as well.

Zach Miles-Hey Mid-Ohio. Valley I just want to wish everyone happy holidays and Merry Christmas. I just want to say thank you too for letting us wake up and start your morning off with us every morning. For about the past five months now, I can’t believe we’re almost at 5 months. With Hannah and I on from our jokes on Monday to our pink Wednesdays to Friday songs. On social media, college football previews Timothy the Turkey, wherever it is. You’ve accepted and embraced all of us and we appreciate it a ton. It has been an absolute pleasure.

Jack Selby- Hey Mid Ohio Valley. I wanted to say Merry Christmas happy holidays. I want to thank you all for your support of what we do on wake up and Daybreak during the year. We hope we’ve kept you informed and we’ve been able to put a smile on your face the whole time. So on behalf of Austin, Marshall, Zach, Hannah and of course my old pal Timothy, the Turkey here, wanted to say thank you very much. Have a safe and wonderful holiday.

Kurtis Bradley Brown-To me, Christmas is about spending time with those that you love and sharing gratitude toward them. I just want to say thank you to everyone in the Mid-Ohio Valley for welcoming me onto your screens and into your community. I’m excited for the new year and to spend even more time sharing your stories and getting to know all of you. Merry Christmas to my friends and family back home in Cincinnati and in New York and across the country.

PhyllisSmith- Merry Christmas everyone. I hope Santa brought you what you wanted. I’m really lucky to spend Christmas with my family and I hope that you have a safe and happy New Year.

Samantha Cavalli-What a wild and crazy 2021 it has been. I can’t believe I’ve already been here for a year, but I wanted to wish everyone in the Mid-Ohio Valley and all of my family back home in New Jersey a Merry Christmas Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.

Evan Lasek- Thank you guys for kind of welcoming me into the area. I’ve absolutely loved it here. You made it feel like home, so that’s fantastic. I absolutely love being able to go to all these sports sporting events and talk to you guys, it’s just it’s been a true pleasure. Merry Christmas everybody. Merry Christmas to my family back home. I can’t wait to celebrate with you guys eventually and just Merry Christmas everybody.

Kheron Alston- Everybody, I just want to say thanks for accepting me. You guys have made it feel like home, especially closer to the holidays and I just want to thank everybody and I love sharing your stories and I can’t wait to do more. Merry Christmas.

Zach Shrivers- Merry Christmas Mid-Ohio Valley. It’s my third Christmas spending with everybody here in the movie and I just want to say thank you for the great experiences that you all have given me about a blast telling stories here. Whether it be reading other people’s stories on the 5:00 and 10:00 o’clock news or telling the stories that I get to report on out in the field. Thanks again MOV. I’d like to say Merry Christmas to my wife Alexis and our two dogs, Duke and Steve. The silly little goobers that they are.

Andrew Noll-Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone in the MOV. I’m Andrew Noll. I know you guys don’t really know me yet. ‘cause I’m new here in the past couple of weeks but I can’t wait to get on-air and meet a lot of you guys at other events like parades in town but just wanted to wish you all happy holidays and Merry Christmas again. Special shout out to my family. I’m not going to be there for Christmas this year, unfortunately, but I will be Zooming in and I love you guys and I hope you have a great holiday season as well. Merry Christmas, everyone.

Mitchell Blahut- Most of all happy holidays to my family over in their new home in South Carolina. Also to my older sister. She’s up in Brooklyn and my little sister she’s also down in South Carolina and also to my girlfriend and her family who are all over the place.

Zach Miles- Thank you to everyone in the community that stopped and said something to me and said thank you for the great job you’re doing on Daybreak and in the mornings. And now it’s your time for us to say thank you to you guys and please enjoy the holidays with your family and friends and we’ll see you at the start of. 2022 And Happy Holidays Mid-Ohio Valley.

Todd Baucher-Well, after yet another challenging year, the Mid-Ohio Valley deserves all the best, meaning our best wishes for season’s greetings, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.