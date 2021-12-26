First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dinner started over 30 years ago and First Presbyterian hasn’t looked back since.

With COVID-19 some changes had to be made to the dinner but the Committee Chair, Chris Alfred, he was just happy to get people back inside for the event.

“Last year we did a feed still but we delivered and did pick-up/ to-go’s. But we wanted to make sure the community members could come in and have a place to sit down and eat this year,” said Alfred. “It is very important to me that people who are alone at Christmas or don’t have anywhere to go or don’t have family or friends to be with. For them to be able to be here, it just kind of warms my heart that we’re able to do this every year.”

The church says one of the most important things for them is getting involved in the community and making sure they support those who support them.

“This dinner and being involved in the community is one of our biggest goals and we’re hoping to kind of move forward and do more things like this or whatever needs the community has,” said Alfred.

The church hopes to continue the dinner and they plan on starting more events in the near future.

