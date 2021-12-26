Advertisement

Local man dies in structure fire

Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man died in a structure fire early Sunday morning, according to Parkersburg Fire Department.

The fire department got a call at 4:14 A.M. on Sunday and arrived on scene just four minutes after the call.

The flames of the fire were seen through the windows and roof and fire chief Jason Matthews said that put the fire fighters into an interior offensive attack.

“ Initially we went into an interior offensive attack pulled two hand lines and went to work to extinguish the fire,” said Chief Matthews.

After entering the apartment the fire department found one male in the building who was found deceased.

The cause of the fire is still being determined with as many open possibilities as possible to allow for better, more efficient investigation. However, they do know the fire started in the bedroom of the victim.

The fire is still being investigated but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's what Christmas is all about.
Local restaurant touched by act of kindness
UPDATE: Over $40 million FedEx Ground distribution center planned for Parkersburg
Caroline Lee Lauderman Obit
Obituary: Lauderman, Caroline “Lee”
Seth Allen Thaxton Obit
Obituary: Thaxton, Seth Allen
Preston Lee Tanner Obit
Obituary: Tanner, Preston Lee

Latest News

First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner
First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner
For 30 years, this Christmas tree has helped people.
Love Light tree holds out a candle for the dead
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Merry Christmas from WTAP!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from WTAP