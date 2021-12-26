Local man dies in structure fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man died in a structure fire early Sunday morning, according to Parkersburg Fire Department.

The fire department got a call at 4:14 A.M. on Sunday and arrived on scene just four minutes after the call.

The flames of the fire were seen through the windows and roof and fire chief Jason Matthews said that put the fire fighters into an interior offensive attack.

“ Initially we went into an interior offensive attack pulled two hand lines and went to work to extinguish the fire,” said Chief Matthews.

After entering the apartment the fire department found one male in the building who was found deceased.

The cause of the fire is still being determined with as many open possibilities as possible to allow for better, more efficient investigation. However, they do know the fire started in the bedroom of the victim.

The fire is still being investigated but no foul play is suspected.

