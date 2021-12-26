Love Light tree holds out a candle for the dead

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Decorating a Christmas tree can be a heartwarming holiday tradition but a Christmas tree at Marietta Memorial is spreading more than just holiday cheer.

It’s the Love Lights tree…and for 30 years it has helped people, like Diane Rauch, memorialize loved ones who have passed away.

Rauch said, “Every year at Christmas, it’s just part of our Christmas tradition to memorialize the loved ones that we lost by making a donation in their name to the Memorial Health Foundation.”

Rauch and her family have made a donation for 28 years straight after losing her mom and sister to cancer. The money goes towards funding the hospital’s Hospice, Heart, and Cardiac Rehab departments.

“Without hospice I don’t know what we would have done. We probably would not have been able to keep them at home and provide that level of care,” she said.

Jarrett Stull, the Executive Director of the Memorial Health Foundation says over $634,000 has been raised since 1991 for people in Hospice care or Heart and Cardiac Rehab.

“They may need to make 36 visits or more into our cardiac rehab program. So things in our community and being able to afford the transportation, the gas, to come to those visits we are able to help,” he said.

Stull saID people can pay for a symbolic white light for $15 per honoree or a candle for $25 per honoree. Every year people can also buy an exclusive commemorative ornament from Blenko Glass Company.

“Several members of my family have a complete set of these ornaments. So, every year as a part of our holiday tradition we get those out and for me I put them on a special tree, only those ornaments on that particular tree. So that’s like a visual reminder of the cause I’m supporting and also those family members who have gone before.”

