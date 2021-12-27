Police captain to be named interim chief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department has a new provisional leader.

Captain Scott Elliot says he will be sworn in as interim police chief during a ceremony Monday morning.

He will be taking over for former Police Chief Joe Martin, whose last official day with the department was Sunday.

Elliot says other promotions will also be recognized during his swearing-in.

