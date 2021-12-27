Advertisement

Police captain to be named interim chief

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department has a new provisional leader.

Captain Scott Elliot says he will be sworn in as interim police chief during a ceremony Monday morning.

He will be taking over for former Police Chief Joe Martin, whose last official day with the department was Sunday.

Elliot says other promotions will also be recognized during his swearing-in.

WTAP is sending a reporter and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire
It's what Christmas is all about.
Local restaurant touched by act of kindness
First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner
First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner
Caroline Lee Lauderman Obit
Obituary: Lauderman, Caroline “Lee”
For 30 years, this Christmas tree has helped people.
Love Light tree holds out a candle for the dead

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/27/21
With 2021 coming to a close, we recently sat down with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to discuss his...
Gov. DeWine year-in-review
Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire
First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner
First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner