Gov. DeWine year-in-review

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - With 2021 coming to a close, we recently sat down with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to discuss his third year in office.

Asked about the ongoing pandemic, the Governor said that thanks to successful vaccine rollout, the “vast-majority of his time” is no longer spent on COVID-19.

“At this point,” DeWine says, “it’s available and my job, I think, is to urge people to take it – but we can’t compel them and we’re not going to – and to really give them the facts.”

In the days following our conversation, the State of Ohio reached its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients since this month last year... leading the Governor to mobilize 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the hospital staffing strain.

I asked the Governor about his early COVID restrictions and the strain some business owners say the restrictions put on their businesses...

“We know it’s been difficult for business...” DeWine says. “It’s been particularly difficult for small business. And because we knew that, we’ve done something that no other state has done. We took almost $9 billion out of Worker’s Compensation. I made the decision to get it back very quickly to small business.”

According to the state’s Bureau of Worker’s Compensation, dividends of that money were sent through a combination of checks in the mail and credits to Bureau of Worker’s Compensation accounts.

The December 2020 distribution of nearly $5 billion saw $28,500,000 go to Washington County.

We talked briefly about the congressional redistricting efforts he recently approved.

Reporting by the Columbus Dispatch says this map leaves “only two safe Democratic districts” in the state, Columbus and Cleveland.

Ohio Democrats have cited this as cause for concern and some have called it gerrymandering.

The Governor restated his support, saying it “split fewer counties... it split fewer cities... and was closer in compliance with what the Ohio Constitution says... now having said that, we’re all waiting. At this point, with the redistricting both congressional and legislative, we’re simply waiting for the Ohio Supreme Court. And they will tell us if it’s constitutional. If it’s not, they will give us guidance and we will follow that guidance. We will follow the law. But we’re just waiting at this point.”

More than anything, Governor DeWine was ready to talk about the future... what’s to come in 2022 and in a possible second term.

“You know, I think people want to know how I see the future...” DeWine says. “We’re very optimistic, but we have to continue to keep a good business climate. We have to continue to focus on education. We have to not waste any lives. We can’t leave anybody behind. If Ohio is going to prosper and move forward, we need everybody.”

The 2022 Ohio gubernatorial election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

