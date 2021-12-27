Marietta mayor optimistic about future

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Marietta continued to face COVID-19 during 2021, but that didn’t prevent it from looking to the future.

It got $9.7 million in federal rescue plan money, funds it plans to use toward infrastructure improvements-including upgrades to the building housing the Marietta-Belpre health department.

”We have a lot of plans for upgrading our parks and recreation and our city buildings,” says Mayor Josh Schlicher. “For instance, 304 Putnam, where our health department is housed, we have a lot of ADA issues that need corrected. So we’re going to spend the money appropriately but wisely, when it comes to that investment.”>

During the next two years, Marietta could have two major development projects in or near the downtown area. One, announced in September, is a complex including the new headquarters of Par Mar, Incorporated on the West Side, for which construction is to begin some time in 2022.

“That’s going to take a really good piece of property on the Harmar side,” the mayor said, “and develop that; it’s currently being used as a parking lot, and underutilized. They’re going to make that development as attractive as possible, and fit the historic charm of that area.”

But Mayor Schlicher is also looking ahead to plans for a parking garage to be built on the site of the current Parking Partners lot, just beyond Second and Putnam streets.

“It will be a two-story structure, with the capability of adding more floors to it, and it will be a combination of garage parking and outdoor parking, still. And the first floor will be used not only for parking, but we can use it for events.”

Marietta is getting its ARP money in two allocations: one for 2021 and the other for 2022.

