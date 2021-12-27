New equestrian campground coming to North Bend State Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls is being developed at North Bend State Park, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports.

Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders. He said it was prompted by a surge of interest in trail riding.

When the project is completed, McDaniel said, it will be the largest of three equestrian campgrounds in West Virginia. The new campground will include a loop of 12 pull-in camp sites large enough to accommodate campers and trailers.

It is being built adjacent to the Cokeley Campground at North Bend, and visitors will be able to use the bathhouse there.

