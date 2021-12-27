Obituary: Biehl, Verne E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Verne E. Biehl, 93, of Marietta passed away at 5:34 am, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born December 18, 1928, in Marietta to Pearl Leslie and Florence Sylvia Wendelken Biehl.

Verne had been employed at Hall Brothers and Mahone Tires. He was a graduate of Marietta High School in 1947 and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a member of Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and a member of Marietta Firefighters Association and Y’s Men Club.

On October 20, 1956, he married Josette Janine Gourvat of Perigueux, France, who survives with children: Erick (Teresa) Biehl of Yorktown, VA, Christopher (Brenda Croston) Biehl of Whipple, Steve Biehl of Charlotte, NC, Diana (Ross) Cline of Marietta; grandchildren: Melissa, Rachel, Amanda, Christy, Kevin and Mason; 11 great grandchildren and sister Velma Comstock of Mt. Vernon, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Helen Cross, Carmen Seevers and Meriem Greene and brothers, William Duane and Richard Harley Biehl.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 30) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Berg Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

