Obituary: Bourne, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Bourne Obit
Betty Lou Bourne Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Lou Bourne, 80, of Calhoun County WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2021, at Clay Healthcare Center, Ivydale, WV.

She was born on September 12, 1941, a daughter of the late Clyde and Estel May Helmick.

Betty L. Helmick and Ronzel P. Bourne were married on November 28, 1958. They had four children, Keith P. Bourne, Karen A. Bourne, Kenneth E. Bourne and Krystal L. Bourne.

Betty worked for more than 35 years as a contract school bus driver in Calhoun county.

She loved to quilt, over the years she made many for family and friends. She had a love for music and dancing. Betty also enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.  She will be remembered for the love and care that she had for her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

In addition to son, Kenneth E. Bourne and daughter, Krystal L. Bourne, she is survived by a brother Eugene Helmick, 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, husband, Ronzel Paul Bourne; brother, William Helmick; son, Keith Paul Bourne; daughter, Karen A. Bourne; and brother, in-law, Carol Bourne.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating.  Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.  Interment will be in Metz Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

