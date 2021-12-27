Advertisement

Obituary: Campbell, Dennis O’Keith

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 27, 2021
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dennis O’Keith Campbell, 75, of Williamstown passed away at 9:00 pm, December 23, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 25, 1945, in Marion, Ohio a son of Kermith Keith Campbell and Velma Phyllis Barnette Campbell.  Dennis was a member of the Painters Union.

On April 1, 2020 he married Cheryl Lemley who survives with sons, Dennis Stacy and Keith Stacy both of Marietta, grandson Draven Stacy and granddaughter Olivia Stacy both of Marietta and many friends in Marietta.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday (Dec. 29) from 2 until 4 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

