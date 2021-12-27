Obituary: Erb, Mark Joseph

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Mark Joseph Erb, 57, of Reno, OH passed away after a short battle with cancer on December 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving siblings. He was born on August 8, 1964 to Betty M. Denton Erb and William W. Erb, Sr. Mark was a graduate of Marietta High School, class of 1981. He worked as a travel agent since his graduation from Wilma Boyd Career School.

He is survived by brothers, Jim Denton (Mary), Allen Erb (Cory), Jason Erb (Theresa), sisters, Sharon Hurst, Donna Wenzel (Dick), Susan Fickeisen (Roger) and Joy Erb (Wendi) and numerous nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Linda. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William W. Erb, Jr. and a brother-in-law, Larry Hurst.

Honoring his wishes, cremation will be observed with a private family memorial service being held at a later date.

In his memory, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750 or you may plant a tree in his honor.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the Strecker Cancer Center and Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion.

