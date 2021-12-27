Obituary: Hamilton, Patricia “Pat” Lou

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia “Pat” Lou Hamilton, 82, of Waverly died December 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Facility in Parkersburg. She was born July 10, 1939, a daughter to the late Clyde Francis and Elsie (Scruse) Stoke. Pat worked as a cook for the Pleasants County Correctional Facility for many years, and enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband of 60 years, Wayne.

Along with her husband Wayne Hamilton, she is survived by her special nephew Larry Stoke; nephews Randy Stoke and Richard Stoke; nieces Jan Phillips and Kathy Sutton; brother in law Charles Hamilton (Shirley); and sister in law Janet Stone.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew Mark Stoke; and brothers Clyde Francis Stoke Jr. and Richard Allen Stoke.

As per Pat’s wishes, cremation will take place with no services at this time. Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

