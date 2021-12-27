Obituary: Haney, Nina R.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Nina R. Haney, 91, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 22, 1930 in Walker, West Virginia a daughter of the late Raymond L. and Lula F. Swearingen Jenkins.

Nina was a beautician for over 20 years. She owned and operated Nina’s Beauty Salon in Kent, Ohio. She was very artistic and enjoyed oil painting, wood carving and music, especially playing the organ.

Nina is survived by her daughter, Dolly Lynn Wright of Belpre; four grandchildren, Michael and Scott Wright, Roni Miller, and Jenifer Albright; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Fred W. Haney; one son, Bill Haney; one grandson, Gale Wright; a son in law, Danny Wright; three sisters and three brothers.

A funeral service for Nina will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral home in Belpre. Minister Stan Jenkins will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Walker, West Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Mt. Olive Cemetery Association

Send to: Mt. Olive Cemetery

c/o Sue Galloway

898 Mt. Carmel Rd.

Walker, WV 26180

