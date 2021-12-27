Obituary: Hennen, Mary Wright

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Wright Hennen, 76, of Vienna passed away December 25, 2021 at Wyngate Assisted Living. She was born on March 2, 1945 in Spencer, WV a daughter of the late Earnest W. and Eleanor Lawrentz Wright.

Mary was a retired educator from the Wood County Board of Education and held a Master’s degree in Education and Administration. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Laura (Will) Rogers of Parkersburg, Amy Hennen of Vienna; two grandchildren, Erin Elizabeth (Avery) Phillips of Parkersburg and Jessica Nicole (Evan) Fordyce of Memphis, TN; two great grandchildren Silas and Gavin Phillips; one sister, Margaret Swinford of Cincinnati, OH; two brothers-in-law Charles (Macel) Hennen of Newark, WV, Roger (Joy) Hennen of Pharoah, OK; five sisters-in-law, Rita Hennen of Vienna, WV, Sharon Hennen, Linda Amos, Rhoda (Jack) Francisco all of Parkersburg, Donna (Michael) Wright of Kernersville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russell Leon Hennen; two brothers-in-law Paul Swinford, Michael Marks; and one sister-in-law Sheila Marks.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00 am at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society, P.O. Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102 or The Hennen Scholarship, c/o First United Methodist Church, 1001 Juliana Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or the Alpha Delta Kappa Book Program for Habitat for Humanity Families

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.