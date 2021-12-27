Obituary: Pridemore, Carolyn Ruth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTAP) - Carolyn Ruth Pridemore, 72, of Cleveland, OH, formerly of Auburn, WV, died Dec. 25, 2021 at Metrohealth, Cleveland.

She was born Feb. 21, 1949 at Man, WV, the daughter of the late Neil and Easie Pearl Osborne White. She was a member of The Church of God, Cox’s Mills, WV. She enjoys shopping, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by three children, Edwin Carder (Dellynn) of Cleveland, OH, Brenda Poling (Charlie) of Pennsboro, WV, and Linda Maguran (Larry) of Cleveland, OH; sisters, Nancy Powers, Brenda White and Elaine Casto (David) all of Auburn; two grandchildren, Nicole Harkless and Ruth Ann Lacy; four great-grandchildren, Braden Lipscomb, Kylie Harkless, and Devin and Tessa Farley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Pridemore; brother, Hersel White; sister, Peggy Hall; and grandchildren, Kaylin Lipscomb, and Michael Harkless.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 31, 2021 at The Church of God, Cox’s Mills, WV. Friends may call at the church, Thursday, Dec. 30 from 6-10 PM. Raiguel Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family requests help with funeral in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.