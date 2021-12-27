Obituary: Rose, Alfred “Buck”

BROHARD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alfred “Buck” Rose, 82, of Brohard, WV, passed away Dec. 22, 2021. Born in Calhoun Co, WV, he was the son of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Frances Boggs Rose, a sister Elodene Prather, a brother Archie Rose, Jr., an infant sister, and two grandchildren Kyra Jo Rose and Riana Todd Hoskins. He worked in the oil fields, was a welder and a Dozer operator.

He is survived by his children Glenna (Jeff) Rose Hoskins or Arnoldsburg, WV, Brenda Rose of Mineral Wells, WV, Alfred “Buckie” (Terria Dawn) Rose, Jr of Brohard, WV; four grandchildren Chyanne Rose and Makayla Rose of Elizabeth, WV, Jeffery Hoskins of Arnoldsburg, WV, Ryka Mangus of Mt Zion, WV; five great-grandchildren Kaislyn Jo Rose, Brianna Hoskins, Arianna Hoskins, Kianna, Hoskins and Shay Hoskins and a sister Edith Mills.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of the service. Interment will follow at Belt Cemetery, Calhoun Co. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

