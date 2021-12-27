Obituary: Weekley, Edgar Eugene

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WTAP) - Edgar Eugene Weekley, 91, of Doylestown, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on December 23, 3021.He was born in Calhoun County, WV, the son of the late Charles Ellsworth and Jessie Mae Siers Weekley.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Craven (Rick) of Glenmont, Ohio; son, Douglas Weekley (Rachel) of Doylestown, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer Love, Josh Kerr, Jess Kerr, and Dalton Weekley; and nine loving great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his “angel on earth”, loving wife, Thelma Jarvis Weekley, whom he married in 1955; brothers, Boonie E. Weekley, Ronzel H. Weekley, and Charles D. Weekley; sisters, infant Edith, Zella Brown and Ruth J. Stemple.

Edgar attended school at Lower Nicut, WV, joined the United States Army, and served in Japan before going to work in Ohio, where he retired from PPG. During his working years he built three homes for his family. He and Thelma returned to West Virginia, near Grantsville, 1983. They enjoyed many happy years there giving the family a place to visit and grow. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, numerous nieces and nephews, and his sister-in-law, Lorene Carter Weekley.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Mike Worf officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Orma, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

