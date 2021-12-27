Obituary: Yoak, Irwin Roy “Flash”

BARBOURVILLE, KY (WTAP) - Irwin Roy Yoak “Flash”, 65, of Barbourville, KY, formerly of Five Forks, WV passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born Oct. 4, 1956, to Adelphia and Joy R. Yoak who preceded him in death.

Irwin was a graduate of Calhoun County High School with the class of 1974.He retired after many years in the oil fields and as an over-the-road truck driver.

Irwin is survived by the love of his life Patsy Yoak, whom he married on April 5, 1985. He is also survived by one sister Bessie Hinzman Welch, brothers Lynn Robert (Zelma) Yoak of Five Forks and Derwin J. (Ron Stephens) Yoak of Parkersburg. Uncle Delmas (Cindy) Radabaugh of St.Clairsville, Oh. and hisBest friend of many years Rick Shilling of Marietta, Oh. Children Karen (Steve) Cumberledge, David (Norma) Brannon, Joseph (Diana) Kuehner, and Eric (Anita) Kuehner. Grandchildren Matt (Jackie) Brown, David Denver (Kristen) Brannon, Jacob Brannon, Kyle & Sharee Kuehner, Jordan Gomes-Kuehner, Casey, Kayla & Joseph Cumberledge. Six great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Cathy Sue Yoak, and brothers-in-law Kent Hinzman and James Welch.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a funeral service on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 pm, with visitation beginning at 11 am, at the Nobe Chapel Baptist Church on Nobe Road, at Five Forks, WV with Eric Kuehner, Jason Riggle & Kevin Church officiating. Interment will be in Nobe Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.