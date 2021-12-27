Advertisement

Obituary: Yoak, Irwin Roy “Flash”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Irwin Roy Yoak "Flash" Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, KY (WTAP) - Irwin Roy Yoak “Flash”, 65, of Barbourville, KY, formerly of Five Forks, WV passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born Oct. 4, 1956, to Adelphia and Joy R. Yoak who preceded him in death.

Irwin was a graduate of Calhoun County High School with the class of 1974.He retired after many years in the oil fields and as an over-the-road truck driver.

Irwin is survived by the love of his life Patsy Yoak, whom he married on April 5, 1985. He is also survived by one sister Bessie Hinzman Welch, brothers Lynn Robert (Zelma) Yoak of Five Forks and Derwin J. (Ron Stephens) Yoak of Parkersburg. Uncle Delmas (Cindy) Radabaugh of St.Clairsville, Oh. and hisBest friend of many years Rick Shilling of Marietta, Oh. Children Karen (Steve) Cumberledge, David (Norma) Brannon, Joseph (Diana) Kuehner, and Eric (Anita) Kuehner. Grandchildren Matt (Jackie) Brown, David Denver (Kristen) Brannon, Jacob Brannon, Kyle & Sharee Kuehner, Jordan Gomes-Kuehner, Casey, Kayla & Joseph Cumberledge. Six great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Cathy Sue Yoak, and brothers-in-law Kent Hinzman and James Welch.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a funeral service on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 pm, with visitation beginning at 11 am, at the Nobe Chapel Baptist Church on Nobe Road, at Five Forks, WV with Eric Kuehner, Jason Riggle & Kevin Church officiating.  Interment will be in Nobe Cemetery. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire
It's what Christmas is all about.
Local restaurant touched by act of kindness
First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner
First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner
Caroline Lee Lauderman Obit
Obituary: Lauderman, Caroline “Lee”
For 30 years, this Christmas tree has helped people.
Love Light tree holds out a candle for the dead

Latest News

Mark Joseph Erb Obit
Obituary: Erb, Mark Joseph
Alfred "Buck" Rose Obit
Obituary: Rose, Alfred “Buck”
Betty Lou Bourne Obit
Obituary: Bourne, Betty Lou
Dennis O'Keith Campbell Obit
Obituary: Campbell, Dennis O’Keith
Verne E. Biehl Obit
Obituary: Biehl, Verne E.