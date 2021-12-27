Advertisement

State workers to be paid on time despite ransomware attack

State workers in West Virginia will be paid on time this week despite a ransomware attack that...
State workers in West Virginia will be paid on time this week despite a ransomware attack that affected a software provider that helps manage the state’s payroll system.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - State workers in West Virginia will be paid on time this week despite a ransomware attack that affected a software provider that helps manage the state’s payroll system.

WSAZ-TV reports the State Auditor’s Office reassured 60,000 state employees on Monday that their pay would be deposited on Friday.

State officials learned two weeks ago that the attack took West Virginia’s payroll time and leave accounting system off line. Since then, the auditor’s staff has worked with payroll administrators in affected state agencies to manually record information and make sure employees are paid on time.

