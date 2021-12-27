YMCA prepares for New Year’s rush

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New year, new me is the slogan for every new year. With that new attitude for many comes New Year’s resolutions as well. A lot of those resolutions include a new and improved workout regimen.

The YMCA is Parkersburg sees this increase as well. CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA, Jeff Olson, says they see a 20% increase for the first month of every new year.

They are excited about the new members but hope they can get them to commit for longer than just a month.

“New years resolutions always pick up for an increase in membership. The challenge for us is we are really interested in seeing people maintain their memberships and maintain their commitment to the YMCA. So at this time of year we offer several programs to kind of encourage them. Provide a little motivation, some incentive,” said Olson.

They hope that with a family-like environment and incentives to bring members in and keep them long term will not only help the company but the members who are looking to reach their goals as well.

