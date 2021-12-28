Advertisement

Bobcat sighting in Washington County

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County man’s trail camera had a photo of five bobcats in his backyard on Christmas Eve.

The local man mentioned he had other footage of bobcats in past years but never has he had five in one photo.

The bobcat is a species that is native to Ohio, and one of seven wild cat species found in North America. Prior to settlement, bobcats were common throughout Ohio, but were extirpated from the state in 1850. They began to repopulate Ohio in the Mid-1900s. Since then, this cat has been sighted more often every year and is returning “home” to Ohio according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

