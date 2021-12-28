Advertisement

Challenges to Ohio’s new congressional map reach high court

Ohio's Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in lawsuits challenging the state's new congressional map.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has pushed back at lawyers arguing whether the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

The map draws U.S. House districts following the 2020 census. Lawyers in two lawsuits brought by national voting rights and Democratic groups argued Tuesday it’s indisputable that the map unduly favors the GOP, whose members controlled the process.

Republicans’ lawyer said new boundaries give Democrats two districts and make seven more competitive.

Outside groups have found the map likely to deliver 80% of seats to Republicans, while estimates put Ohio’s political breakdown at 54% Republican to 46% Democratic.

