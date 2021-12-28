Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Jackson County, W.Va.

Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department...
Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department chief.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department chief.

No injuries were reported. The chief said the home was only used on weekends, so no one was there when the fire broke out. He said it appeared to have started in the furnace.

Crews from Ravenswood, Silverton, and Ripley fire departments were all on the scene, as well as Jackson County EMS crews.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire
New Interim Leader, Scott Elliot Sworn In
UPDATE: Elliot appointed interim Parkersburg police chief
It's what Christmas is all about.
Local restaurant touched by act of kindness
Mark Joseph Erb Obit
Obituary: Erb, Mark Joseph
Caroline Lee Lauderman Obit
Obituary: Lauderman, Caroline “Lee”

Latest News

YMCA in Parkersburg prepares for New Year's rush
YMCA prepares for New Year’s rush
Marietta mayor optimistic about future
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/27/21