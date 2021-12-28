Information still being sought in investigation of Guard firefighter’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A year ago, a West Virginia National Guard firefighter passed away in an arson fire.

West Virginia’s State Fire Marshall’s Office is still looking to gather any information possible from the public to find any leads to who was behind the cause of this death.

On December 27, 2020 Firefighter/Staff Sergeant, Logan Andrew Young, and his crew responded to two early morning fires near the Berkeley and Jefferson County lines.

The Fire Marshall’s Office was notified of the fires and were told a barn in the Berkeley County fire had trapped multiple firefighters after collapsing. When investigators from the WVSFMO arrived they had found out Sgt. Young has passed away after injuries he sustained from a fallen beam in the fire.

The fires were declared incendiary and the fire at 3801 Charles Town Road, Kearneysville remains open and under investigation.

A reward of $23,000 dollars is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the individual(s) involved in setting the fire.

If you have any information, please contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office at (304) 558-2191 or the WV Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

