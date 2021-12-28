Obituary: Antill, Sally Jean

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sally Jean Antill 86, of Marietta, OH passed away Friday December 24, 2021 at Harmar Place. She was born December 16, 1935 in Marietta, OH to the late William and Ruth Theis Giffen.

Sally worked in the Transit Department for Peoples Bank and was a member of Norwood United Methodist Church. She is survived by her sons Greg (Carol) Antill of Marietta, OH and Michael (Susan) Antill of Springboro, OH and grandchildren Rusty (Missy), Kyle (Kayla), Tyler (Laura), Megan and Matthew Antill, great grandchildren Morgan, Mason, Maddox, Kenadee, Ellen Antill and Clayton, Mason and Chloe Dildine . In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert L. Antill a son Jeffery Alan Antill and a sister Patty Giffin.

Services will be held 2 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street. Burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-2 prior to the service Thursday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

