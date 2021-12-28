Obituary: Boyce, Jerry L.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry L. Boyce, 64 of Bridgeport, WV. passed away December 26, 2021 at the UMC Hospital in Clarksburg.

He was born in Parkersburg November 11, 1957 the son of the late Cecil C. Boyce and Dorothy Duncan Boyce Dawson.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and Duke Divinity School and had been a Methodist minister since 1984 serving churches in North Carolina and West Virginia including New Bethel in Good Hope, WV. and Pleasant Hill church in Harrison county. He attended Blackwood School of Music and was a talented Pianist and Soloist singing with several groups with his Solo Ministry.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy L. Anderson Boyce of Bridgeport, WV. One daughter, Leighann Boyce of Bridgeport and one grandson, Kurtis Kerns of Bridgeport. One brother, Terry Boyce (Vicky) of Ellenboro, WV. One niece, Carla Bowman and two nephews, Stephen and T. J. Boyce.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Toni Beecher officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

