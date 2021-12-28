Obituary: Daniell, Thomas Wilson

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Thomas Wilson Daniell, age 80, of Belpre, OH, passed away December 27, 2021, in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Tom was born in March 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, and graduated from Wirt County High School. For more than 60 years, he was married to Loretta “Annie” Daniell.

He worked for DuPont for 35 years, retiring in 1996. Tom was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. He loved traveling, flipping houses, square dancing, reading, and enjoying the beauty of nature.

In addition to his loving wife, Loretta, he is also survived by his son John “Tom” (Pam) Daniell of Cincinnati, OH, his daughters Becci (Jim) Sallie of Parkersburg, WV, and Peggy (John) Grygiel of Mineral Wells, WV, grandchildren Brandi (John), Ashley (Shaun), Elizabeth, J.L. (Shelby), Katie (Billy), John, Alec, and Nate, great-grandchildren Zachariah, Nethaniel, Boaz, Malachi, Evelyn, and Les, his brother Richard (Carol) Daniell of Belpre, OH, and his sister Nancy Heye of Parkersburg, WV. He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Daniell and his mother Laura (Andy) Harcharic and his sister Dorothy Little.

A memorial service will be held at Parkview UMC/Redeemer Church (2210 Fairview Avenue, Parkersburg, WV) on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Reverend Jim Sallie will be officiating. Masks are preferred.

A livestream video of the service can be viewed by going to YouTube and searching “Redeemer Parkersburg.” A luncheon for all those attending will be held immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Parkersburg Gideons of Gideons International, PO Box 4414, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

