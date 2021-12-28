Obituary: Read, Peggy Lee

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peggy Lee Read, of Davisville, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, at the age of 72.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on August 31, 1949, the daughter of the late Gilbert O. Atkinson and Rose Elizabeth Atkinson.

Peggy is survived by her husband Charlie Read, and sons Matthew (Jessica), Aaron (Carrie), Andrew (Hannah), Joshua (Lindsey), Adam and Daniel, as well as seven beloved grandchildren. She also leaves behind four brothers, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Isaac Daniel Read and Nathan Travis Read; a sister, Hazel Buck, and two brothers, Charles Buck and Rick Atkinson.

As graduates of Parkersburg High School, Class of 1969, Peggy and Charlie were high school sweethearts who traveled to Australia and England, and played in bands together for many years. She was a talented and dynamic singer who loved music but never cared for the limelight. Peggy and Charlie were married in a simple ceremony in 1974, and have been inseparable ever since.

She loved decorating, flea markets and yard sales, good home-cooked meals, and the holidays. Her greatest love next to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, however, was her family. The Read boys could not have asked for a kinder, more generous, more compassionate and loving mother; nor could Charlie have asked for a more perfect wife and companion. Peggy loved unconditionally and, although it took a while to get used to the “empty nest” when her boys grew and left home, she always said the important thing to her was knowing that her children were happy, safe and healthy.

In previous years Peggy had attended Soul’s Refuge Church and Life Church, both of Parkersburg, and made many lifelong friends at both.

Plans are not yet finalized for a Celebration of Life sometime in the New Year.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

