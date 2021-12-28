Obituary: Robinson, Clara Louise

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Clara Louise Robinson, 90, of Belpre passed away December 26, 2021 at the Arbors at Marietta.

She was born on July 16, 1931 in Mill Creek, WV daughter of the late Ford and Ellen Clara Senkbeil Currence.

Clara had worked for Krogers for several years, however her main focus in life was raising her family. She had been active with Eastern Star for many years and was a member of Rockland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending her spare time crocheting and traveling.

Clara is survived by her three children Don Robinson (Donna), Terri Dowler, all of Belpre, Diana Cozzens (Robert) of Florida, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings William Currence, Virginia Corder (Bud), Charles Currence (Joann), Charlotte Downs (Clayton), brother in law Clifford Phillips and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dewey Neal Robinson in 2019, siblings Lillie Hill, Ann Phillips, Eleanor Thompson, Margarite Currence, Robert, Luther, Roger and Johnny Currence and son in law Gary Dowler.Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre.Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.