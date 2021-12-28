Advertisement

Obituary: Rogers, Jerry Lee

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Jerry Lee Rogers, 50, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 17, 1971 in Cambridge, Ohio, to Raymond and Alma Hopkins Rogers.

Jerry was a 1989 from Parkersburg Christian High School. He was a self employed truck driver. Jerry loved to hunt and build classic cars. He also loved the beach and good glass of whiskey.

He is survived by his fiancé, Marty Sayre; four children, Kyle Rogers, Tyler Rogers, Brianna Rogers, Emma Rogers; four siblings, Ronald Rogers (Cindy), Kathryn Wolf, Deborah Haynes (Mark) and Jeff Rogers (Joan); three step children, Angela Suprano (Charus), Amber McClay (Grant) and Ashton Suprano; ten grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rick Rogers.

Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. His family requests that face masks be worn at visitation.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jerry’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

