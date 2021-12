LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Leo Dana “Bud” Schrader, 89, of Little Hocking died December 26, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus ER.

He was born November 11, 1932 in Washington County, OH and was the son of Chester and Mary Schrader.

A gathering of friends and family will be Friday 3-5pm at the Decatur Community Building.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.