Obituary: Webster, Jeffrey Lynn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeffrey Lynn Webster, 68, of Vienna, died December 23, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 19, 1953, a son to Robert Daniel Webster and Marilyn (Kerns) Webster. Jeff was the first grandson for both sides of his family. Jeff was a graduate of the PHS class of 1972 and a member of the 565 WV Pipe Fitters Union for 33 years as a Licensed Master Plumber. Jeff also served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 4 active and 2 reserve years. He enjoyed being an outdoorsman, often hunting and fishing with his beloved beagle, Corky. He also had a green thumb and loved his plants.

Along with his mother, Jeff is survived by his siblings Jennifer E Webster of Vienna, Joanne Pflug (Don) of Medina, OH, Jon P Webster (Rumiela) of Hurricane, WV; uncle Alan Kerns (Irene) of Mt. Vernon IL; Aunt Nancy Lavendero of New York City, NY; nephews Robert and Ryan Webster of Hurricane; and cousins Greta Biedron and Aaron Kerns.Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his wife Catherine Webster (Spires); maternal grandparents Oval and Edna Kerns; paternal grandparents Edward and Mildred Webster, and Uncle “Manny” Lavendero.

As per the family’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held for Jeff at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Jeff’s cremated remains will be laid to rest at Evergreen North Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amedysis Hospice at 2200 Grand Central Ave Suite 102, Vienna, WV 26105.

