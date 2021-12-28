Advertisement

Parkersburg man facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting dog

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is behind bars Tuesday after he allegedly shot a dog during a Monday night dispute.

Police Chief Scott Elliot says Zohn Kelly, 31, was involved in an altercation at a home in the 800 block of 7th Street when one resident’s dog became protective of its owner, leading Kelly to shoot the animal.

Elliot says the dog was alive when police arrived on scene, but it was badly injured. He says the owners were looking for an emergency veterinarian, but it is unclear if the dog survived.

Police say Kelly fled the scene of the shooting but was quickly found at a nearby home and arrested.

He has been charged with animal cruelty and wanton endangerment.

Elliot says Kelly is also wanted in Washington County, Ohio on a community control violation.

Other charges related to the shooting are also being considered.

Kelly was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court Tuesday morning and is being held on a $55,000 surety bond.

