Pleasants County authorities searching for missing teen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Francheska Marie Santiago was reported missing from her St. Marys home on Monday.

Authorities say she is 5′6″ and weighs about 215 lbs.

Officials believe she could be in Cabell County, Ritchie County, or Wood County, but could also have left the state of West Virginia.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts can call 911 or the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office at 304-684-2285 or 304-684-0911 or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at 304-684-9244.

Below is a breakdown of Santiago’s information provided by the Pleasants County Prosecutor’s Office.

Missing teen snapshot (Pleasants County Prosecutor's Office)

