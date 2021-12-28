Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Pomeroy, Ohio recently won big on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off.

According to a post on the Ohio Lottery’s Facebook page, the man won the top prize in its $500,000 Happy Holidays game.

The post only identifies the man as “David,” who says he plans to use the money to pay off his house.

The winning ticket was sold at the Go Mart in Tuppers Plains.

