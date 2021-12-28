Advertisement

Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery

Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.(Ohio Lottery)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Pomeroy, Ohio recently won big on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off.

According to a post on the Ohio Lottery’s Facebook page, the man won the top prize in its $500,000 Happy Holidays game.

The post only identifies the man as “David,” who says he plans to use the money to pay off his house.

The winning ticket was sold at the Go Mart in Tuppers Plains.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire
Zohn Kelly
Parkersburg man facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting dog
New Interim Leader, Scott Elliot Sworn In
UPDATE: Elliot appointed interim Parkersburg police chief
Mark Joseph Erb Obit
Obituary: Erb, Mark Joseph
Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department...
Fire destroys home in Jackson County, W.Va.

Latest News

Ohio's Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in lawsuits challenging the state's new...
Challenges to Ohio’s new congressional map reach high court
Santiago
Pleasants County authorities searching for missing teen
Christmas Zoo season ends
WMOA Radio’s Christmas Zoo season comes to an end
Five Bobcats seen in Washington County on trail cam
Bobcat sighting in Washington County