Advertisement

Vaccination clinics continue to be held throughout area

Getting a vaccine ready.
Getting a vaccine ready.(WLUC photo)
By Todd Telin
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vaccination clinics continue to be held throughout the area, including one held weekly in Marietta.

Memorial Health System recently held a special vaccine clinic on its Wayne Street campus, where it held its first vaccination drives back in March and April.

It continues to hold clinics Wednesdays, from 3-5 P.M. on floor B at the Strecker building on the Marietta Memorial Hospital main campus.

“You don’t need an appointment; anyone can come, says hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Offenberger. “Get your vaccination, get your booster; we have all three: (Johnson and Johnson), Pfizer, Moderna available. We encourage people, if they haven’t got their booster, to get it, and we certainly encourage vaccination.”

And Marietta Memorial still offers COVID-19 testing, by referral, at its medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department plans some upcoming Moderna “booster shot” clinics.

One is at the St. Marys Marina, January 6, from 10 A.M.-2 p.m.

The other, January 7, starting at 9 A.M., at the former Suddenlink call center building, on Altman Street, near U.S. route 50.

Both the St. Marys and Wood County clinics are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. For more information and to sign up, call 304-420-1449, or at :http://tinyurl.com/movhdcuremd

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire
New Interim Leader, Scott Elliot Sworn In
UPDATE: Elliot appointed interim Parkersburg police chief
Mark Joseph Erb Obit
Obituary: Erb, Mark Joseph
State workers in West Virginia will be paid on time this week despite a ransomware attack that...
State workers to be paid on time despite ransomware attack
Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department...
Fire destroys home in Jackson County, W.Va.

Latest News

Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
Deck the MOV, 12/28/21
Trending
What's Trending, 12/28/21
Police lights
Parkersburg man facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting dog
Gov. Jim Justice announced the first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia...
Gov. Justice announces first judges to WV Intermediate Court