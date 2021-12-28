Vaccination clinics continue to be held throughout area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vaccination clinics continue to be held throughout the area, including one held weekly in Marietta.

Memorial Health System recently held a special vaccine clinic on its Wayne Street campus, where it held its first vaccination drives back in March and April.

It continues to hold clinics Wednesdays, from 3-5 P.M. on floor B at the Strecker building on the Marietta Memorial Hospital main campus.

“You don’t need an appointment; anyone can come, says hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Offenberger. “Get your vaccination, get your booster; we have all three: (Johnson and Johnson), Pfizer, Moderna available. We encourage people, if they haven’t got their booster, to get it, and we certainly encourage vaccination.”

And Marietta Memorial still offers COVID-19 testing, by referral, at its medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department plans some upcoming Moderna “booster shot” clinics.

One is at the St. Marys Marina, January 6, from 10 A.M.-2 p.m.

The other, January 7, starting at 9 A.M., at the former Suddenlink call center building, on Altman Street, near U.S. route 50.

Both the St. Marys and Wood County clinics are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. For more information and to sign up, call 304-420-1449, or at :http://tinyurl.com/movhdcuremd

